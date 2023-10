Victor Davis Hanson's Annotated Guide To American Middle East Madness Authored by Victor Davis Hanson via X (@VDHanson), Take note that a trapped Hamas in extremis will go to desperate lengths to survive, from trying to prompt lone-wolf killings in Western cities to drawing in Arab nations to share in their jihad to enlisting Western elites and expatriate Muslims both to deny Hamas is a murderous organization and simultaneously to cheer on its macabre killing.