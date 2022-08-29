Virtual branded Love island villa: Driving user engagement, in-game purchasing and new experiences in Hotel Hideaway Azerion partners with ITV Studios‘ Love Island to create a social experience in Hotel Hideaway, opening up opportunities for brands and players Amsterdam, NL - 29 August 2022 – Azerion, the digital entertainment and media platform, has announced the results of its first virtual branded hangout room in Hotel Hideaway for Love Island and ITV Studios, creating higher user engagement than any of the other rooms since its launch eleven weeks ago.