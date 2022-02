GOLD FUTURES To Sell From Portfolio! GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! benmostaphmohamed998 Hello ladies and gentlemen, according to my graphical analysis of GOLD FUTURES , I recommended to close all long position in your portfolio because GOLD FUTURES is showing a sell signal so now is the best time to close all long position in portfolio! For more details contact me;).