NQ1! - Weekly - "12452.25 Potential Bounce Area" E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! assetsandcoffee Click Here ️ and scroll down for the technicals, fundamentals and more behind this trade!!! ________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: My mission is to provide traders with the most realistic perspective.