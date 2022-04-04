Sportradar Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (the “Company”), the leading global technology company enabling next generation engagement in sports, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022.