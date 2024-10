Fractal Consolidation Long Entry Trade Recap Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures (Dec 2024) CME_MINI:MNQZ2024 Keclikk Price swept LRLR (blue box) and overall I was bullish from the Higher Time-Frame then I waited when price breaks HRLR (red box) after price closed above HRLR I entered the trade and targeted another HRLR which was also Previous Week High.