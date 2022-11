"We See More Selling Into Strength Here": Why JPM's Trading Desk Isn't Buying This Rally Earlier today we reported that Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson, who is hardly Wall Street's biggest bear anymore (that designation now goes solely to BofA's Michael Hartnett whose note we will discuss shortly), doubled down on his recent "tactical" bullishness and expects the stock rally - and especially the Nasdaq - to go on above 4,100 (it just crossed 4,000) and eventually be resisted by the 200DMA.