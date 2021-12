JPM's Kolanovic Suggests Omicron Could Be Positive For Risk And "End The Covid Pandemic" Two days ago, amid one of the biggest market routs since March 2020 and following the worst Black Red Friday for markets in history sparked by the panic and chaos over the brand new Omicron variant, we asked a simple, contrarian question: "Will The Omicron Virus Turn Out To Actually Be Bullish For Stocks" Will The Omicron Virus Turn Out To Actually Be Bullish For Stocks https://t.