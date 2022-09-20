"Don't Touch Foreigners" - Chinese Officials Warn Public After First Monkeypox Case China has just confirmed its first case on monkeypox, and has an 'unusual' public health warning for its citizens (who remain in and out of ZeroCOVID lockdowns anyway): Don't touch foreigners! "To prevent possible monkeypox infection and as part of our healthy lifestyle, it is recommended that 1) you do not have direct skin-to-skin contact with foreigners," Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention posted on his official Weibo page on Saturday.