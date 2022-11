Biden Unveils $37BN More In Emergency Ukraine Aid On Heels Of Polish Border 'Attack' At the close of a wild roller-coaster of a day following the alleged "Russian missile attack" on a Polish border town, and despite little to nothing in the way of official confirmation of just what happened or whodunnit, and urgent phone calls flying between Western heads of state pledging "solidarity" - it's perfect timing for the US to shovel out another nearly $40 billion to Ukraine.