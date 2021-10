De Blasio Orders NYPD To Shift Focus To "Customer Service" Amid Surge In Shootings News stories about the upsurge in crime and catastrophes in general - from hurricanes to worsening rat infestations - have become a staple of our coverage over the last 18 months as the biggest city in the world's largest economy (and, as this month's UNGA reminded us, the closest thing humanity has to a world capital) has seen a surge in both violent and non-violent crime.