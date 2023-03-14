Mike Wilson Flips Back To Bearish, Says "Sell Any Bounces Until We Make New Bear Market Lows" A lot has changed since last Monday; in fact pretty much everything was flipped on its head after the two sudden, shocking bank failures over the past 72 hours - events which offered a sideways excuse to those who were bullishly biased - if only for tactical reasons - heading into last week, even though stocks dumped well before the small bank contagion, courtesy of Powell's Congressional testimony which came out blisteringly hot.