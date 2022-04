Crude crack spreads and calendar spread suggest more upside CRUDE OIL FUTURES (DEC 2022) NYMEX:CLZ2022 Skipper86 Chart A: (this text magically disappears from the chart when publishing so I put it here) Strength (higher high) shown in December crude => Likelihood that oil is headed higher note: June contract has not put in a higher high at this point, but December is taken to be more important since it's further into the future and future price is what we're trying to predict.