Treasury Trims Borrowing Estimates After Issuing Much More Debt Than Expected Last Quarter Ahead of Wednesday's Quarterly Refunding Announcement, at 3pm ET the Treasury published its latest debt sources and uses forecast for the current and coming quarters, and it showed that the Treasury again marginally trimmed its estimate for borrowing for the current quarter ($815BN vs $822BN estimated previously), while raising materially more debt than it previously expected in the quarter ended Dec 31 ($620BN vs $546BN estimated previously).