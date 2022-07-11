Twitter Lawyers Respond To Elon Musk: "Deal Termination Is Invalid And Wrongful" As the twitter court trial/legal settlement drama begins its dismal lifecycle, moments ago Twitter's law firm Wachtell Lipton, where none other than Former Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Leo Strine serves as counsel effectively assuring an outcome favorable to Wachtell and thus its client, Twitter, lobbed its first official response to the Friday afternoon blockbuster from Elon Musk in which the world's richest man decided he had had enough of toying with Twitter and decided to announce the termination of his plans to buy the social network.