NQ Levels - CGG Newsletter (08/13/2023) E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! peterjames_6 Upside: 15172 → 15260 → 15333 → 15444 → 15582 Downside 14995 → 14947 → 14888 → 14810 → 14656 Technical Analysis: Similar to ES, NQ had a down week and closed right on its bullish trendline support tracing back to the lows made in March of this year.