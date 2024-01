BTC held the 44kish call for 2023, 48-50k next before pause BITCOIN FUTURES CME_DL:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC Good Evening/Morning! The call for BTC topping around the 44k range for 2023 was GOOD! 1st trading day and #bitcoin rips higher! How's that for coincidence, huh? The call for #BTC being in a temp pause & in a CONTINUATION pattern was GOOD! IMO, the next level that #Bitcoin is most likely to test is the 48k with a good possibility of hitting low 50k area.