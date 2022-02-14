Berkshire Bought Activision In Q4 Ahead Of Microsoft Deal; Added To Chevron, Trimmed Visa, Mastercard And Pharma Stocks In the weeks before Microsoft made the surprise announcement it was acquiring the troubled Activision, the market was rife with speculation that Berkshire itself could make a play - no pun intended - for the foundering video game company whose stock had tumbled so much in the fourth quarter amid poor earnings and sexual harassment scandals, many viewed it as a deep value play suitable even for Warren Buffett.