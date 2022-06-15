Watching Kids Trying To Score On Boban Marjanovic At A Basketball Camp Is Pure Comedy

Getty Image Boban Marjanovic hosted a block party at a basketball camp organized by the Mavericks A bunch of kids got the chance to try to score on the big man and it went about as well as you’d expect The 7’3″ behemoth easily rejected all of the shots they put up The nature of basketball has always made the sport a haven for some absolutely massive human beings, and while the introduction of the three-point line and the subsequent focus on the long-range game has evened the playing field a bit, there’s a reason plenty of NBA teams have signed some literal giants to their roster over the years.