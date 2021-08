stay bullish on oil CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! ismartinvesting if you think that oil is going away anytime soon without these guys cashing out huge then youre wrong oil should and will hit $80+ a barrel this year and be even more expensive 2022 and 2023 i plan for those to be the worse years weve had since 1950's.