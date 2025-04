Germany's Coalition Government Wants To "Strengthen" Democracy By Abolishing It Authored by Rainer Rupp The two political parties with the most dramatic losses at the recent elections, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), often called the “black” party due to its traditional color, and the Social Democratic Party (SPD), known as the “red” party, are in advanced negotiations to form a coalition coalition-government —nicknamed “BlackRed” or even “BlackRot” by critics.