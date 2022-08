Ethereum Neoclassic: Recap Of The Biggest Crypto News In The First Week Of August By Donovan Choy of Bankless Ethereum Neoclassic (aka ETH PoW) chain As the Merge nears, one related point of discussion is emerging around a potential hard fork for an “ETH PoW” (Ethereum Proof-of-work) chain which some Twitter!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.