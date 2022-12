Bitcoin - Buckle Up for the Downward Spiral Ride BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! JimHuangChicago CME: Micro BTC Futures ( CME:MBT1! ) and BTC Options ( CME:BTC1! ) On December 11th, Bitcoin is trading at $16,890, down 63% year-to-date.