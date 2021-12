Michael Avenatti Lives Free In Childhood Friend's Apartment As He Spends "Prison Term" On House Arrest One character who has mercifully faded from the media scene in the year that has passed since the November 2020 is Michael Avenatti, the attorney whose famously vain and self-indulgent representation of ex-porn star Stormy Daniels (who is now involved in a third federal case against him) led to Avenatti being fielded by CNN as a potential presidential candidate.