South Korea Kicks Off Weeklong Arms Fair As Global Threat Of Turmoil Increases What better time to hold an arms fair than in the midst of new turmoil in the Middle East and growing tensions in Europe? That's exactly what South Korea did this week, beginning what will be a week-long international aerospace and defense exhibition as the country looks to position itself as a global exporter of arms.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)