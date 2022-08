Some More Good Inflation News: Owner-Equivalent Rents Are About To Peak It was seven months ago today, when looking at the latest real-time rent data from the likes of Apartment List and Zillow, we highlighted to readers that the surge in rents has finally peaked as the annual rate of rental increases had capped out at 18% and when Owner-Equivalent Rent - the broadest and most closely watched housing/shelter/rent series in the CPI - was just starting to move higher.