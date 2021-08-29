The Lakers are favorites to sign Rajon Rondo after buyout with Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers are front-runners to sign four-time All-Star Rajon Rondo. Referencing betting odds from Bovada, the Lakers have -130 odds of signing the player, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies (+120) and Golden State Warriors (+500).
The Los Angeles Lakers are front-runners to sign four-time All-Star Rajon Rondo. Referencing betting odds from Bovada, the Lakers have -130 odds of signing the player, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies (+120) and Golden State Warriors (+500).
Свежие комментарии