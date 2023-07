Larry Fink's Fake ESG Facade Crumbles As Blackrock Names Aramco CEO To Its Board Three weeks ago, at the Aspen Ideas Festival, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink revealed that he had abandoned the term "ESG" (every virtue signaler's beloved "environment, social, and governance" acronym) because it has been highly politicized and even "weaponized," and he is "ashamed" to be part of the debate.