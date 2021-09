NY Gov Confirms National Guard Will Fill In For Fired Healthcare Workers Who Refuse Vax As New York braces for a flood of unemployed front-line healthcare workers who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine (regardless of whether they have 'natural immunity' from a previous infection), Governor Kathy Hochul (D) made it official on Monday - that the National Guard will be deployed to fill vacancies after hundreds of hospital workers are set to be fired effective this evening.