Washington Post: “In just the last four weeks, a state legislator who believes the election can be decertified has jumped into the race for governor; former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch (R), who has led in polls of that primary, would not say if she would have certified the 2020 election; and a Vos-appointed special counsel told the legislature that it ‘ought to take a very hard look’ at decertifying President Biden’s 10 electoral votes in the state.