Procaps Group to Acquire Grupo Somar (including Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps and related entities) from Advent International, gaining an important presence in Mexico, the Region's Second Largest Market This acquisition reaffirms Procaps Groups’ strategy to become one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical organizations in Latin America With FY2021 Net Revenues of $184 million, Grupo Somar is one of the most relevant independent pharma companies in Mexico MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Grupo Somar (including Grupo Farmacéutico Somar and Química y Farmacia and, Gelcaps and related entities) from Advent International (“Advent”), one of the world’s largest private equity investors.