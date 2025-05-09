Pope Leo Pushes Trump Off the Front Page

Playbook: “It takes a lot to bigfoot a news cycle that Donald Trump has set out to dominate. But that’s precisely what happened yesterday, as the president’s hopes to get as much coverage as possible around his nascent trade deal with the UK (more on that in a moment) went up in smoke — literally: white smoke billowing from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, heralding the election of a new pope.
