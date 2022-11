nasdaq 4hour : as i predict before nasdaq flyup E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 now 2 scenario possible 1-break high and go upper under red arrow we can sell but very low size 2-go down and pullback then start 2nd up wave so we must buy above green arrow after buy pinbar come on 1h-4h-daily chart alert :12500 fibo 61 daily chart is nasdaq main target.