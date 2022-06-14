DAX 4 hour : dax can crash to 12500 area DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 dax break its important trendline , so we advice sell near 13720 gap sl=13866 and buylimit near 12500 (red fibo161%) note = for inter buy or sell , wait OK verfy come = clear pinbar in 1hour 4hour or daily or in 5min chart , price break last trend line if you have old buy ( trade dax witout SL =100% margin call) put hedge sellstop in low and hedge (sellimit) it in 13700 after close , back to demo practice on eat SL and stand on fix low size wish you win , stable win , dont fear from eat SL , eat 50% SL(+ stand low size) is base of this game .