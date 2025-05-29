California Grid Operator Increasingly Curtailing Solar And Wind-Powered Electricity Generation The California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the grid operator for most of the state, is increasingly curtailing solar- and wind-powered electricity generation as it balances supply and demand amidst rapid renewables capacity growth, EIA reports.
