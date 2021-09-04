China's Marxist "Profound Revolution" Is Here, And Nobody In The West Is Ready By Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank Pro-Fund or Profound Revolution? Summary Developments in China continue to confound market optimists, with new talk of a “profound revolution” towards a new target of “Common Prosperity” Rather than simply react to these events, we analyze the history of Marxist-Leninist-Maoist Thought to try to put current moves under Xi Jinping Thought in a larger context This also provides a framework of a hypothetical Marxist policy path forwards We briefly discuss the meaning of Common Prosperity over time, and how it is a bellwether We conclude with likely market reactions to an economy not saying “because markets” “Profound Revolution”? Political developments in China have been front page news in the financial press over the past few months.