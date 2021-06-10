Nyxoah files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States Nyxoah files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – June 10, 2021, 11:30pm CET / 5:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.