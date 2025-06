Super Over bought on Stochastics 2 min 5 min 15 min Micro E-mini S&P 500 Index Futures CME_MINI:MES1! kylemcnair9397 Super Over bought on Stochastics 2 min 5 min 15 min, waited for price to drop to a 1 hour support line, had a buy order just under that with confirmation from ALGO volume to get in there.