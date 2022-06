Junshi Biosciences Highlights Pipeline Advances in Immuno-Oncology Through Nearly 40 Data Presentations of Icatolimab and Toripalimab at ASCO 2022 --Favorable preliminary safety and efficacy data for anti-BTLA monoclonal antibody, icatolimab, for the treatment of lymphoma and solid tumors --Toripalimab continues to demonstrate synergy as the cornerstone in innovative combination therapies SHANGHAI, China, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co.