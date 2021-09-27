"We Face Huge Pressure" - China's Developer Cash Crunch Spreads To Sunac By Sofia Horta e Costa, Bloomberg markets commentator and analyst, who follows up on our Friday article "The Housing Market Is Almost Frozen" - An Even Bigger Problem Emerges For China" in which we discussed the spread of Evergrande's contagion to Sunac Sunac has become the latest Chinese developer to run into liquidity issues, underscoring the challenging environment for the industry as the nation’s property slowdown deepens.