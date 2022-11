Bonds & Stocks Battered As 'Good' JOLTS Print Sends Rate-Hike Odds Soaring Weak ISM and PMI data (and a big drop in prices within them) was shrugged off by the market which focused on a notable headline JOLTS beat (a two-month-old metric that's likely manipulated ahead of the midterms) sparking a 'good news is bad news' reaction in markets, punching rate-trajectory expectations dramatically more hawkish just a day ahead of the FOMC decision.