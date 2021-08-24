Politics

Judge Dismisses Another Defamation Suit by Nunes

A Virginia judge has dismissed the second of two lawsuits Rep. Devin Nunes filed against a Republican political strategist who he claimed spread defamatory information about him leading up to his 2018 reelection campaign, the Fresno Bee reports.

