90,000 Educators Beg Biden: We Need FBI Protection From "Mobs" Of Parents Irate Over Mask Mandates How bad has the "it's for your health" vaccine and mask mandates debate gotten? The National School Boards Association, which represents more than 90,000 school officials, "begged" President Biden on Wednesday for FBI and Secret Service agents to help protect against "mobs" of angry parents protesting the mandates, according to the Daily Mail.