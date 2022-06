Getty Image / Tracy Wilcox / PGA TOUR At the SEC coaches meeting in Destin, Nick Saban discussed 8 vs 9 conference games and slipped in an wild stat about Alabama alumni Saban is ALWAYS recruiting and the eye-raising amount of money his players have made in the NFL over the past 12 years is hard to comprehend Read more College Football articles here The fine coaches of the Southeastern Conference have all converged upon Destin, Florida for their annual meeting.