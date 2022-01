Non-Citizen Voting Push Is Part Of Agenda To Rid America Of Citizenship: Election Expert Authored by Charlotte Cuthbertson via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The recent New York City law to allow at least 800,000 noncitizens to vote in municipal elections is unconstitutional and likely to be overturned in court, said Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s election law reform initiative and former member of the Federal Election Commission.