Metals Traders Hit With "Hundreds Of Millions" In Erroneous Margin Calls Just in case the prevailing market chaos, which has seen intermarket funding stress spike to the highest level since the March 2020 crash in the aftermath of a overnight freakout that Europe's largest nuclear power plant may be on the verge, metals traders' already elevated stress levels went limit up when they received thousands of erroneous margin calls after the LME's software misfired, sparking a panicked liquidity scramble just as brokers were already bracing for genuine cash requests.