SGX Nifty Analysis Nov-Dec 2022 SGX NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) SGX:IN1! Gunshot321 BULLS / BEARS BULLS: Based of 1 hour chart upside resistance @ 18570 post which its open game upto 19600 BEARS: Long term Negative trend could start any moment 1 hour chart : 18170 to keep an eye out for if does not hold support levels @ 18100 / 17925 / 17720 / 17590 / 17400 / 17100 / 16885 Hope you all have a Happy Trading & Make good profits.