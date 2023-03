Military Recruitment Flatlines As American 'Propensity To Serve' Fades Authored by John Haughey via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The United States military is facing recruitment shortfalls with only the Marine Corps and the newly created Space Force meeting 2022 enlistment quotas, an issue that could undermine the Pentagon’s readiness to address the “pacing challenges” posed by the People’s Republic of China and Russia.