Nasdaq Pukes To Worst Day In 19 Months, Bonds & Black Gold Bid So much for the "broadening out of the rally" bullshit! Semis were slammed - their biggest drop since the COVID lockdowns - as the market had trouble with weaker than expected 3Q guidance from European semi bellwether, ASML (and headline chatter of further crackdowns on chip exports to China) Source: Bloomberg The Nasdaq damn broke today as it suffered its biggest single-day drop since Dec 2022.