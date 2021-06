4-digit Dow (DJIA) - SHORT; Let the (long!!) descent begin! E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! IanSinclaire As the ol' southern colloquialism would have it: "Darn theng (The Dow) is fixin' to be done foh, rat cheer, right about naw!".